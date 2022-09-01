Man charged with hunting bear out of season in Berkshire County

WASHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is facing charges after allegedly killing a bear in the Berkshire County town of Washington in July.

Massachusetts Environmental Police said the man initially said he killed the animal at a home in an attempt to protect himself and the property. However, an investigation determined the bear was killed at a nearby campground and was not destructive.

The individual who shot the bear is now being charged with hunting out of season. Police say the suspect had no bear permit or tag and has since had his bow and arrows seized.

In addition, the person who processed the meat is being charged with unlawful possession of a bear.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.