Officials: monkeypox case confirmed in western Massachusetts

By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - A case of monkeypox has been detected in western Massachusetts.

Health officals said that they were only notified about the case 24 hours ago.

According to the Quabbin Health District, the person infected with the virus is doing well and is keeping in touch with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

They added that this is the first time their district - which covers the towns of Pelham, Belchertown, and Ware, has seen a monkeypox case.

Western Mass News is working to get more information on this infection and will have more as it becomes available.

