Retired Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy passes away

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is sharing his condolences on the passing of retired Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy.

Prior to heading economic development for the city, Kennedy served as an aide to U.S. Representative Richard Neal both in Congress and during Neal’s time as mayor of Springfield.

Kennedy was appointed by Sarno in 2011 and he retired eight years later, in 2019, and was a lifelong Springfield resident.

Sarno said in a statement, in part:

“His wisdom, advice and counsel was invaluable to me. I asked him to come aboard during a very critical and pivotal time in our city’s history – the aftermath of the devastating EF3 tornado of June 1st 2011 to help me carry out my vision of rebuilding our city; bigger, better, and stronger. He did just that and there was no better ‘nuts and bolts’ guy when it came to not only driving an agenda, but most important, getting the job/project done. From major economic development projects from Union Station, MGM, Big Y warehouse expansion into Springfield to neighborhood projects, he was by my side. One thing I really appreciated was his dry sense of humor that would keep me grounded when I became ‘impatient’ with a situation. Kevin you’re up in heaven now creating more economic development projects and coaching a hoop game or two. May God rest your soul my friend.”

