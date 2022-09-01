Springfield City Council holds debate between Ward 5 candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night. Focus Springfield presented a debate between the two candidates running for a spot on the Springfield City Council representing Ward 5.

One of the candidates is Ed Collins Jr., a lifelong Ward 5 resident who worked for an electrical workers union and also volunteers at a number of child and family service agencies.

The other candidate is Lavar Click-Bruce who currently works as a city council aide and as a member of Mayor Domenic Sarno’s staff.

“We have the highest unfunded pension liability for public employees of any community in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Collins said. “That might be one of the first things I would look at.”

“I would focus on working with C-3 policing and focus on public safety,” Click-Bruce said. “That’s what I would look to bring. I don’t have anything specific, but I’d like to talk to our residents and bring an ordinance that focuses on public safety.”

The special election for the empty Ward 5 seat is set for Tuesday, September 13th.

