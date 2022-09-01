Springfield fire crews respond to bedroom fire on Beacon Terrace

By Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a small fire on 112 Beacon Terrace Thursday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire was inside a bedroom, and three people were inside at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the fire.

