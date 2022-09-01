Staind to perform at MassMutual Center on September 11

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time in more than two decades, Staind is returning to Springfield.

The band is performing at the MassMutual Center in less than two weeks on September 11.

“This is where we started. We started playing these clubs right in that area and we started as a cover band playing other people’s music and we were able to transition into playing our own songs and selling out those same clubs in western Mass. and we are able to take that and expand it across the country and outside the us as well,” said Staind lead guitarish Mike Mushok.

Mushok reminsced on the group’s humble beginnings in the heart of Springfield. Since the band’s start in the mid 90′s, Staind has released eight top 10 singles and seven studio albums. “Break The Cycle” remains one of the band’s most popular albums featuring the hit single “It’s Been Awhile,” which spent 20 weeks at number one.

Mushok said “It’s Been Awhile’ strikes a chord with many, referring to the songwriting of lead singer Aaron Lewis.

“Aaron’s lyrics are great. Everyone can relate to what they are and to what he is saying. There is something for everybody in that,” Mushok noted.

When asked what songs he looks forward to performing at the MassMutual Center in September, Mushok told Western Mass News the fan favorites come to the top of his mind.

“I enjoy playing those songs because they get the best reaction and that is kind of what you feed off of,” Mushok explained.

Mushok developed a love of music at an early age. His family shared photos of him holding a guitar at age three.

“My uncle was a singer/songwriter and I was always drawn to that. My parents always had music on,” Mushok noted.

Aside from that, Mushok said he was inspired by many artists.

“It started with folk music, whether it is James Taylor, Harry Chapin, or Jim Croce...I played acoustic guitar for a lot of years and then got into electric hearing Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and on from there,” Mushok said.

Right now, Staind is working on a new album, which Mushok said should be released sometime next year and when asked what his hopes are for the band’s latest performance in Springfield, he said, “I hope the fans can come and just enjoy the show and enjoy the music.”

You can CLICK HERE for tickets to Staind’s upcoming show.

