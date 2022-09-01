Suspect arrested in connection with arson fire at Springfield pharmacy

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Springfield pharmacy.

Springfield fire officials said that police were called to Walgreens on Sumner Avenue on Monday for a suspected arson fire that was allegedly set in a bathroom.

The fire caused approximately $550,000 in damage because medication and products had to be destroyed and there was a loss of sales from that inventory.

Investigators were able to identify 24-year-old Christopher Afonso of Springfield as a suspect and he was arrested on an arson charge on the 0-100 block of Ozark Street Tuesday afternoon.

