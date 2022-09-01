Thousands of first-year students move into UMass Amherst

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - First-year UMass Amherst students are moving into their dorms.

Thursday’s move-in is just for first-year students, which UMass officials report is a class of 5,550 students and they call it the most diverse freshman class ever.

On Friday, transfer students will move in and the rest of the school will finish move in on Saturday. Some of those transfer students will be moving in to a hotel in Hadley due to a dorm shortage on campus.

As for COVID-19 precautions, students are required to test before moving into their dorms and masks are optional.

Western Mass News will have more on today’s move-in and its impact on area traffic starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

