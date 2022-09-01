Thousands of first-year students move into UMass Amherst

First-year UMass Amherst students are moving into their dorms.
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - First-year UMass Amherst students are moving into their dorms.

Thursday’s move-in is just for first-year students, which UMass officials report is a class of 5,550 students and they call it the most diverse freshman class ever.

On Friday, transfer students will move in and the rest of the school will finish move in on Saturday. Some of those transfer students will be moving in to a hotel in Hadley due to a dorm shortage on campus.

As for COVID-19 precautions, students are required to test before moving into their dorms and masks are optional.

Western Mass News will have more on today’s move-in and its impact on area traffic starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a vacant West Springfield apartment.
West Springfield Police arrest man accused of breaking into vacant apartment
A case of monkeypox has been detected in western Massachusetts.
Officials: monkeypox case confirmed in western Massachusetts
Generic image depicting bear hunting
Man charged with hunting bear out of season in Berkshire County
MGN Online
Suspect arrested in connection with arson fire at Springfield pharmacy