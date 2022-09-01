Town by Town: September 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Ludlow, Festa is back!

The annual festival, hosted by Our Lady of Fatima Parish kicks off Thursday night and will run through Tuesday!

The festival will feature rides, carnival games, and lots of good food.

In Springfield, Hot Table Panini is donating half of all proceeds to a good cause.

Their annual “Fill the Plate” campaign is benefitting the Market at Gray House, a food distribution program in the North End of the city.

Mayor Sarno joined the executive director of the Gray House to kick off the fundraiser Thursday morning. Sales continue until 8:00p.m. Thursday night.

In Longmeadow, a pop-up bike shop was featured at the Longmeadow Shops Thursday. Speed and Sprocket Cycle Works offers tune-ups repairs and bike sales.

Unlike traditional bike shops, they bring their services to the customer, doing work on the spot picking up your bike and returning it fixed.

The pop-up will return to the Longmeadow Shops this Saturday and it will stop at the River Valley Co-Op in Easthampton on September 11.

