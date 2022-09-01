UMass students return to campus with changes to COVID-19 protocols

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst first-year students have moved in. This year looks a little different as the university tries to relax COVID-19 protocols.

This academic year, masks are optional for those helping with move-in, but students are still required to follow some COVID-19 guidelines.

On Thursday, hundreds of cars lined up, packed to the brim with college dorm supplies as UMass Amherst welcomed one of their biggest classes yet of first-year students. Ella Salar was one of those students, who moved in Thursday with help from her parents.

“It was super-efficient. We felt really lucky that we were here first thing in the morning because we got the sense that later in the day that there would be a lot more cars, so we were really grateful for our early spot,” Salar said.

The Salars were thankful for their early move-in time and thankful that they didn’t have to move their daughter in while wearing a mask.

‘I couldn’t imagine doing this under those circumstances,” said Andy Salar.

“We feel grateful for that, different experience this year for sure,” added Rachel Salar.

Last year, masks were required. This year, they are only suggested.

“It’s going great today. It’s a beautiful day. We are moving in about 4,500 students. No COVID protocols,” said UMass Amherst Director of Operational Services Dawn Bond.

However, students are required to be vaccinated and they were asked to get a PCR test within 72 hours of their move-in date. They’ve also been asked to come prepared with a self-isolation kit, which should include Tylenol, Advil, a thermometer, snacks, personal care items, and at-home test kits.

Boosters are also encouraged for students and staff.

Thursday’s move-in was only for freshman. On Friday, the university will move in transfer students and on Saturday, the rest of campus will arrive.

