West Springfield Police arrest man accused of breaking into vacant apartment
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a vacant West Springfield apartment.
West Springfield Police said Mathew Broden allegedly broke into a unit at the 17 Highland Avenue apartment complex. They added that he was wanted with five active Massachusetts trial court warrants and was considered a sex offender in violation.
Broden was arrested without incident and is now facing further charges including misdemeanor breaking and entering and trespassing.
