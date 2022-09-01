Westfield hosts candlelight vigil in remembrance of those lost to overdose

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday, August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Western Mass News stopped by Park Square in Westfield for a vigil presented by the Westfield Health Department.

There was special music, guest speakers, resource tables, and the night concluded with a candlelight vigil.

We also caught up with Senator John Velis, who said these kinds of vigils are great because it gives people the chance to remember those who have passed on due to overdose.

“Collectively, I think when we do things like this, when we honor those who have lost their lives, obviously, it’s about them and their families, but it’s also hopefully about someone out there, someone who may be in throws of addiction, someone who may be thinking about using and then think twice,” he told us.

Senator Velis added that the COVID-19 pandemic did not help the issue with people being forced to isolate.

He said that spreading awareness is one way to help combat the problem.

