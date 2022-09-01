Westfield parents, students express concerns over high school’s dress code

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Westfield High School students anonymously expressed frustrations about dress code enforcement, as the new school year has officially kicked off for the district.

One parent we spoke with said she is not happy with how the school is handling this reinforced dress code.

“The girls are getting a bad rep when it comes to dressing and the boys just get off with nothing,” said Westfield parent Kelly Trudeau.

Westfield High School students returned to the classroom on Tuesday. A parent of one of those students, Kelly Trudeau said she was disappointed following a school assembly that took place where the administration announced the reinforcement of the district’s dress code.

“They can’t do spaghetti straps they had said that they preferred the girls not to wear dresses at school,” Trudeau said.

She said says her frustrations have been echoed by other parents and students on a community forum on social media.

“The Westfield forum has been crazy with concerns,” Trudeau said.

We took her concerns straight to the Westfield High School Principal, Charles Jendrysik.

“We did have an assembly yesterday where we addressed kind of welcoming back to the students as well as the dress code and just that we were going to begin to look into it,” said Jendrysik.

Jendrysik told Western Mass News that the dress code has not been revised or strictly enforced since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western Mass News checked the parent-student handbook, which says that only the Westfield Public School system reserves the right to prohibit clothing or manner of dress which constitutes a health or safety concerns or is unusual as to be disruptive or distracting to the educational process.

Now, we’re told since the administration has heard students’ concerns, they look forward to revising the dress code together.

“We definitely want to get student input and staff input and we are setting up a committee where any students who want to join and staff that want to join are welcome to be a part of,” said Jendrysik.

But, Trudeau believes that won’t address her frustrations over the matter.

“Westfield is very good about getting committees together, there’s no follow-through and honestly I don’t really think they care they will hear everyone’s concerns but at the end of the day they will do what they want to do,” said Trudeau.

It has not been determined when that committee is planning on meeting for the first time to address students’ and parents’ concerns over the dress code.

