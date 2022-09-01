White Hut looking to open new location in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular restaurant in West Springfield is planning to expand to a new community.

The owners of White Hut are looking to open up a new location and serve their iconic burgers and dogs to another western Massachusetts community. We’re told the plan is to set up shop in the old PeoplesBank location on Hampden Street in Holyoke.

Western Mass News spoke with Bean Restaurant Group President Edison Yee, who told us they chose the location in part due to the traffic volume in the area, along with their desire to add more dining options in the city.

“We always kind of had a twinkle in our eye, if you will, for Holyoke…We’re going to make a large investment into Holyoke to kind of reactivate that spot,” Yee explained.

We also stopped by Ward 3 City Councilor David Bartley’s office on Northampton Street, where he was hard at work, preparing for Thursday’s special city council meeting where White Hut is on the agenda.

“I anticipate the city council will vote to approve a special permit for White Hut as part of their zone change,” Bartley said.

Bartley added that Holyoke has some catching up to do in regard to fine dining. However, he told us Hampden Street is beginning to pick up some momentum.

“A lot of good news happening in Hampden Street,” Bartley noted.

Yee agreed and told Western Mass News that he believes activity breeds activity and he’s hoping opening up a White Hut location in Holyoke will begin to activate some empty storefronts.

“Hopefully, this will be another piece of the puzzle,” Yee added.

Yee told Western Mass News if everything goes as planned, they hope to open up the new White Hut in the spring of 2023.

