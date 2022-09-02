Warmer and Turning More Unsettled over the Holiday Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A picture perfect weather day to wrap up the week and kick off the holiday weekend. Full sunshine and seasonable temperatures this afternoon will give way to clear skies and cooler temps after sunset. High pressure remains in control, so expect light to calm wind and clear skies throughout the evening with temperatures falling through the 60s.

Overnight will be cool, but not quite as chilly as this morning. Temperatures fall back to the lower 50s for most with scattered clouds moving in late. Wind will stay calm and dew points climb a bit, so expect a cool, but slightly muggy feel Saturday morning.

With an upper level ridge in place and wind shifting out of the south, expect higher dew points and warmer temperatures Saturday. Highs only get into the lower 80s, but with dew points in the 50s to near 60, you will feel the warmth a bit more. We will see a good mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Humidity will start rising Saturday night through Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will push southward Sunday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. Expect more of a summer feel with highs in the mid 80s and dew points well into the 60s. Severe storms are not expected for now.

A wet forecast still looks likely for Labor Day as a cold front stalls south of New England. Scattered showers linger throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning. A beneficial rainfall is possible, but amounts are still uncertain at this point. Most likely we will see widespread amounts nearing a half inch, but there’s potential for a good deal more if a low can form in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Either way, Monday and Tuesday will be cooler, a but muggy, cloudy, and damp. Drier, warmer weather returns mid to late week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.