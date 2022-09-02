Holyoke City Council votes to allow cannabis product delivery in Thursday meeting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke City Council approved an amendment that allows marijuana establishments to deliver cannabis products, cannabis accessories, and branded goods directly to consumers.

Per the amendment, a marijuana courier does not require a City Council special permit but does need to obtain a business certificate from the City Clerk’s office.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.