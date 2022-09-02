Holyoke City Council votes to allow cannabis product delivery in Thursday meeting
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke City Council approved an amendment that allows marijuana establishments to deliver cannabis products, cannabis accessories, and branded goods directly to consumers.
Per the amendment, a marijuana courier does not require a City Council special permit but does need to obtain a business certificate from the City Clerk’s office.
