Holyoke City Council votes to allow cannabis product delivery in Thursday meeting

By Joe Chaisson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke City Council approved an amendment that allows marijuana establishments to deliver cannabis products, cannabis accessories, and branded goods directly to consumers.

Per the amendment, a marijuana courier does not require a City Council special permit but does need to obtain a business certificate from the City Clerk’s office.

