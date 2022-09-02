Holyoke City Council votes in favor of proposed motorcycle museum, store, in former church

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke City Council voted unanimously in favor of rezoning a former congregational church on Hampden and Pleasant streets. This, to allow for a new owner to repurpose the building into an Indian Motorcycle museum.

Holyoke city councilors voted Thursday night to approve a zoning change recommended by the Ordinance Committee, that opens the door for a proposed museum and motorcycle dealership in a former congregational church.

“We had our public hearings relative to this zone change which is an area that has a lot of business in it, and it’s an area that’s had a lot of exciting new business development,” said Linda Vacon, chair of the Ordinance Committee.

Dennis Bolduc, the owner of Indian Motorcycle in Springfield, is proposing turning the old church into a museum and motorcycle dealership.

“The Indian Motorcycle corporate people are excited about the vision and they love the location so I think that’s very positive for the community as a whole,” said Kocayne Givner, Ward Four Councilor of the city of Holyoke.

Ward Three Councilor David Bartley said not only will the building be turned into a museum, but Bolduc is interested in reopening Mel’s, a former beloved Italian restaurant in the city.

“Not having Mel’s is a huge void for the city,” said Bartley.

Many councilors said they believe this will be a great addition to The Paper City.

“I think this is a great nother piece of the development of the city. I think it cannot be overstate the importance of preserving this church building,” said Councilor-At-Large Kevin Jourdain.

Despite the unanimous vote, not everyone was on board.

“I just think that this is a little bit of a slippery slope. If you look at the zoning map, It’s going to be the only business bh zoning to the west of Pleasant Street, so I guess I just am concerned that that could open the door for other things,” said Tessa Murphy-Romboletti, City Councilor-At-Large.

“Zoning laws and rules and regulations came about for a reason and they are here to help the city and the community navigate how best to provide the best quality of life for residents and for businesses,” said Israel Rivera, Councilor-At-Large.

Others justified the move, saying it will fit in in the area.

“It will not be detrimental to the neighborhood. It will actually be positive and enhance the neighborhood. a good part of this strip is commercially developed,” said Joseph McGivern, City Councilor-At-Large.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.