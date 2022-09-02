Investigation underway after Massachusetts dog found with second-degree burns

NORWOOD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and animal welfare officials are looking for the public’s help in figuring out who may have caused second-degree burns to a dog.

In a joint statement from the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Norwood Police, a one-year-old mixed-breed dog, now named Annie, is currently in their care after being found as a stray along Route 1 in Norwood. She had a leash and collar, but no tags or microchip.

Norwood’s animal control officer was concerned for Annie’s welfare, contacted the Animal Rescue League, and took her to their animal care center in Dedham.

Investigators report that Annie had second-degree burns on her head, neck, shoulders, front limbs, and abdomen. She was then taken to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment and Specialties in Walpole for several days of intensive 24-hour care and pain management.

“Annie has returned to [the Animal Rescue League’s] care but has a long road, perhaps months, of recovery ahead of her,” the statement added, noting that the agency and their partners are commited to providing needing care.

They added that law enforcement is also investigating who may have been responsible for the injuries.

The case is now being investigated as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment. Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwood Police at (781) 440-5100 or the Animal Rescue League’s law enforcement division at (617) 426-9170 x110 or via email.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.