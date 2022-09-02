Local optometrists busy with students during back-to-school season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the new school year beginning, many parents may find their child’s back-to-school shopping needs may include glasses.

“I want her to be able to see in school and so a good job throughout the year,” said Stephanie Flores of Chicopee.

Flores, like other moms, is finding herself in the eye doctor’s office this week. Her daughter is starting a new school year and she want to make sure she’s ready.

“We gotta make sure that she’s seeing like seeing good in school, so that she can like get all her work done without you know having trouble seeing the chalkboard and stuff like that,” Flores noted.

Western Mass News stopped by Forest Park Eyecare in Springfield and spoke with Dr. Britt Adornato. She told us that their office has been busy for months.

“Between kids going back to college, they want to get their contacts. Sports are going to be starting up,” Adornato explained.

She said patients will see her for a variety of issues, such as not being able to see the board in class or having trouble reading a screen.

“When demands change, people will start to maybe have a new problem. If they’ve been always looking at the board and never had to do six hours on the computer, they might not have realized they may have had a focusing problem,” Adornato added.

Medical experts told Western Mass News some great ways to take care of your vision with all that screen time can include taking breaks or even getting a pair of protective but stylish eyewear.

“When you’re on the computer for a long time and you’re noticing some strain, we just recommend every 20 minutes just to look about 20 feet away, look up away from the screen,” Adornato said.

However, when should kids get their eye checked? Adrnato said it’s recommended kids have their first eye exam in kindergarten, but it’s important to check in with your child. “By the time the kids are saying it, usually, eight or nine or ten years old, they’re gonna be aware that can’t see that maybe a friend can see. It’s usually when they’re younger five or six seen that they don’t always know how to explain that,” Adornato added.

That is how Flores knew her daughter needed glasses.

“She’s always like ‘I can’t see from far and it’s blurry. I have a headache, I’m dizzy’ and I’m just like ‘Uh, let me get you an eye doctor appointment as soon as possible,” Flores said.

Adornato encourages parents to book their eye appointments as soon as they can, so they can get the help they need and pick out a pair of new glasses or two.

“It’s kind of like shoes. You don’t have one pair of shoes,” Adornato said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.