Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a million dollars of cocaine was set to be distributed in the Bay State, but law enforcement in western Massachusetts stepped in and confiscated the drugs and arresting two men from Mexico.

A lengthy investigation by multiple agencies came to an end on Monday when two men from Mexico were arrested for trafficking a large amount of drugs and on Friday, one of those men, Joel Enrique Armenta Castro, faced a judge for a dangerousness hearing.

“Your honor, the allegations indicate that the defendant is involved in a large narcotics distribution operation,” said Hampden County Assistant District Attorney David Melanson.

Prosecutors said police were tipped off to a large cocaine delivery that was scheduled to drive through the Commonwealth. Investigators were able to track a tractor-trailer to the Ludlow service plaza on the Mass Pike and it was allegedly driven by Gerardo Madrigal Quintero.

Investigators said they saw an exchange of narcotics between Quintero and Castro and that’s when Castro was arrested by law enforcement. A short time later, Quintero was arrested by police along I-91 in East Longmeadow.

Inside the courtroom on Friday, Western Mass News learned more information about the investigation that led to the arrest. Castro’s defense attorney said the arrest relied on an informant.

“We have a report that doesn’t tell us whether this informant is reliable, how long anyone has worked with this informant. The entire case is predicated on this informant,” said defense attorney Robert Schmidt.

He said that informant picked Castro up from Logan Airport in Boston and drove him across the Pike.

“The informant is the one that was driving the car across the state. The informant is the one who picked up my client at the airport at Logan,” Schmidt added.

The prosecution pointed to the amount of drugs and their alleged plans to distribute them across the Massachusetts as the reason why Castro should be considered a danger to the community. A judge agreed and he ordered Castro to be held without the right to bail for at least the next 120 days.

The other man arrested with Castro is set to have a dangerousness hearing next week.

