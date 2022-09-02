Officials: body found in Lee believed to be missing New York woman

LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities say that a body found last night in Berkshire County appears to be that of a missing woman.

Andrew McKeever, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, said that someone found human remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday night.

Investigators arrived on-scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took the remains in order to make a positive identification.

McKeever added that crews are still actively searching the area and evidence collected so far indicates a “high likelihood” that the remains are those of 42-year-old Megan Marohn of Delmar, NY who was reported missing on March 29. Her vehicle was found unattended at Longcope Park in Lee the same day.

The circumstances surrounding Marohn’s disappearance remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.