Some UMass students move into their Hadley hotel housing

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It wasn’t your typical move-in day on Friday for some University of Massachusetts Amherst transfer students today.

Bins packed with dorm supplies could be seen rolling into the Econolodge in Hadley. One UMass mom shared her initial reaction when she found out her daughter would be spending the semester at a hotel off campus.

“At first, I think we were a little bit hesitant about it because staying in a hotel, the whole experience for her was to be on-campus, but not to be something different, but in the end, she decided it might not be so bad,” that mother explained.

She told Western Mass News that once they found out the Econolodge would only be occupied by students, she felt much more comfortable sending her daughter to the university.

“I thought she was just going to have a room and randomly other strangers would be in, but I’m pretty confident the school will provide proper security,” the mother added.

UMass Director of Residence Education Jean MacKimmie told us they’re hoping to provide as close to a normal college housing experience as possible.

“We do have residence assistance staff here, who will do the things that they always do floor meetings and be on-duty,” MacKimmie said.

However, it is still off-campus, so MacKimmie told Western Mass News they’re making sure students know the bus schedule and if they have cars, they’re assisting them with getting parking passes on campus.

We spoke to management at the Econolodge. We’re told students will also get the experience of a normal hotel stay with amenities such as a free continental breakfast, housekeeping services once a week, and even pool access.

Junior transfer student Mariana Passos shared her excitement for the unique experience.

“It’s greatly located. There’s a lot of things around, has A/C, which is a plus with this heat. I think the rooms are a bit bigger than the dorms,” Passos noted.

For those who would like to be on-campus next semester, MacKimmie told us they will get priority for housing placement in the spring.

“We always have students who live with us in the fall who then graduate at the end of the fall or study abroad next semester, so we know we will have spaces to accommodate these students,” MacKimmie explained.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.