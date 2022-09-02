Springfield Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Destiny Nieves
Destiny Nieves(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl.

They said that 11-year-old Destiny Nieves did not return home from JFK Middle School on Thursday.

Police added that she is believed to be with friends.

If you have any information on her whereabouts youre being asked to call the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at (413) 787-6360, the department’s main non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300, or their detective bureau from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at (413) 787-6355.

