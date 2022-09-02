Wilmer Puello-Mota expelled from Holyoke city council seat

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilmer Puello-Mota is no longer a Holyoke city councilor. It was revealed during Thursday night’s special council meeting that he has been expelled. The former councilor is facing criminal charges in Rhode Island.

Puello-Mota is facing child pornography and fugitive from justice charges. Councilors found out that has led to his removal from the council.

There was a shocking and controversial development out of Thursday night’s Holyoke City Council special meeting. Ward 2 City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota is no longer serving on the council. He’s been making headlines this summer after he was arrested in May on child pornography charges out of Rhode Island.

When roll was called at the meeting, Puello-Mota’s name was noticeably not read.

“Mr. President, a point of order. It’s been brought to my attention and I notice his name wasn’t called in the roll call - councilor Puello - and it’s been brought to my attention he’s been expelled from the membership and I would like to have an understanding as to why,” said Holyoke City Councilor Kevin Jourdain during the meeting.

Holyoke’s Assistant City Solicitor Kathleen Degnan answered that question.

“We had gotten information this past Tuesday that brought into question Section 46 of the city charter and given this information, the law department, we discussed it, and determined that Section 46 has served to render the Ward 2 seat vacant,” Degnan explained.

Western Mass News is digging deeper into what exactly Section 46 is. We found that it’s essentially any office established under the city charter, except the office of school superintendent, shall become vacant if the person in the position is no longer a resident or convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment.

Degnan said while they can’t say exactly why Puello-Mota was removed, he is aware of the reason.

“It’s a pending civil matter. We simply cannot divulge the information we have, but it is important that we make this decision,” Degnan added.

We reached out to Puello-Mota and in response to being removed from the council he told us, “I’m taking legal action against the city and I expect to be reinstated by next week, next Wednesday because of the Labor Day weekend…I hope to have a town hall as soon as possible, so that I can meet with residents and we can talk [about] whatever people want to talk about.”

However, councilors are concerned this move could cause problems for them as Puello-Mota hasn’t been convicted of a crime - something that is stated in Section 46.

“I’m not, in any way, condoning or getting involved or weighing in one way or the other on Puello’s troubles down in Rhode Island. That’s between him and the legal process of Rhode Island, but as far as this goes, I am concerned about process and making sure we’re following the law, so that we’re not liable for an action against the city,” Jourdain noted.

The council passed a motion requesting a legal opinion on the matter to be discussed in executive session at a future date.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office told us Puello-Mota was released on bail on August 10 after being declared a bail violator. His next pre-trial conference is October 5.

