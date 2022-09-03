10th Annual Ride to Remember held in honor of fallen first responders

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 10th Annual Ride to Remember kicked off Saturday morning in West Springfield. The special ride is dedicated to fallen western Massachusetts officers and other first responders, especially those who died in the line of duty.

Hundreds of bicyclists departed from the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield to begin the 2022 ride.

“This is my sixth year doing it, and hats off to those police officers and firefighters,” said Randy Soucia of Belchertown.

“Today’s event is about remembering those that paid the ultimate sacrifice and remembering their families,” added Paul Connor.

The ride started back in 2013 when 120 participants biked from Springfield to Boston in honor of Springfield police officer Kevin Ambrose and Westfield police officer Jose Torres.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood spoke with Western Mass News and shared what Officer Ambrose meant to the city’s police department.

“It’s special meaning for the Ambrose family today because it’s been 10 years since his passing, so we had a nice memorial service at the police department the day of, and it just continues in this fashion because we certainly haven’t forgotten,” Superintendent Clapprood explained. “He was a part of our family. It was a devastating loss, and we had officers before him that we remember every year.”

Soucia, a cyclist from Belchertown, told us why he decided to participate in this year’s ride to remember.

“It’s a great cause,” he said. “The police and fire, they are so important to our communities. We have to support them and everything they do.”

Bicyclists arrived back in West Springfield around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon after completing the 50 mile ride. Everyone was welcome to attend an after party to enjoy food, beer, and live music at the Irish Cultural Center.

