Blandford Fair returns for the Labor Day holiday weekend

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 153rd Annual Blandford Fair kicked off Friday night and runs through Monday.

Tickets are $10 for adults $5 for seniors and kids under 12 get in for free.

The fair has rides, food vendors and great music. One of the fair organizers, Bruce Wyman, told Western Mass News what’s in store for Saturday and Sunday.

“We have a two-day excellent horse show with an anticipated attendance of somewhere between 80 and 100 horses. That runs both Saturday and Sunday. We have horse pulling, ox pulling, pony pulling contests and for those of you who haven’t seen draft animals It’s absolutely amazing what these animals can do,” he said.

Wyman added that everyone involved in putting together the fair should be very proud of themselves.

