Holyoke parents speak out about classroom survey on sexuality

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Parents in Holyoke are concerned. They said their child’s class received a survey at school, asking them to disclose their sexuality.

Leticia and Jonathan Hafer said they don’t understand why their 11-year-old had to provide that information and are worried it will lead to isolation among students.

“He said he was given a paper in class that basically said, “Are you heterosexual, homosexual or bisexual,” said parent Leticia Hafer.

Leticia and Jonathan Hafer expressed concerns to Western Mass News over a survey their son received in one of his sixth-grade classes on Wednesday.

What was the purpose of this survey? And what was she going to do with that information? Because that information is not relevant to education,” said parent Jonathan Hafer.

They’re worried these types of questions could lead to segregation within the classroom, and now they’re struggling to find an explanation for their son.

“It really confused him, you know. He had so many questions that it was very difficult for us to answer,” Jonathan said.

They said they’ve reached out to the teacher, superintendent, and even the Mayor’s office, but they haven’t been able to get in touch with anyone.

“So we brought the issue to you guys because maybe you guys will be able to get the answers for us,” Leticia said.

Western Mass News took their concerns to the school district. Holyoke superintendent Anthony Soto told us quote –

“This week, one of our teachers used an “identity wheel” with a class of sixth-grade students as a means to get to know the students better. This identity wheel included 11 categories of attributes, one of which related to sexual orientation...While the use of identity wheels is considered an educationally sound tool in classrooms when combined with activities that encourage students to reflect on how their identities impact the ways others perceive or treat them, identity wheels are not currently part of the HPS approved curriculum in that particular classroom...We are continuing our investigation into this matter and will take appropriate steps to ensure that going forward, any non-HPS approved curriculum is properly vetted prior to its use.”

The Hafers said they think their child shouldn’t have to disclose their sexuality with anyone, especially at this age.

“I just feel like at the age of 11 years old, we should let them be who they are, you know, and accept everybody for who they are,” Jonathan said.

Soto clarified that students did not share the information with each other, but rather just to the teacher.

