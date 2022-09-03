Labor Day Weekend Starts Off Fantastic, Ends Foul?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fantastic start to Labor Day Weekend with a crummy finish…

After a cool start with many locations down to around 50 this AM, expect a great day for any outdoor plans such as a day at the beach, on the boat, or in a pool. With an upper level ridge in place and wind shifting out of the south, expect higher dew points and warmer temperatures today. Highs only get into the lower 80s, but with dew points in the 50s to near 60, you will feel the warmth a bit more. We will see a good mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Humidity will start rising Saturday night through Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will push southward Sunday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. Expect more of a summer feel with highs in the mid 80s and dew points well into the 60s. Not a washout by any means but evening/overnight outdoor holiday plans may be impacted Severe storms are not expected for now.

A wet forecast still looks likely for Labor Day unfortunately as a cold front stalls south of New England. Scattered showers linger throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning. A beneficial rainfall is possible, but amounts are still uncertain at this point. Most likely we will see widespread amounts nearing a half inch, but there’s potential for a good deal more if a low can form in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Either way, Monday and Tuesday will be cooler, a but muggy, cloudy, and damp. Drier, warmer weather returns mid to late week.

