Local pediatrician weighs in on uptick on button battery ingestion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A new study shows a rise in children hospitalized for ingesting lithium or “button” batteries.

Dr. John Kelley of Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow said although he hasn’t personally experienced this scenario, it’s still something he and other pediatricians are concerned about.

According to a study published in journal Pediatrics this week, it’s estimated that just over 7,000 visits were made to emergency rooms from 2010-2019 for kids ingesting button batteries, which are commonly found in items such as toys and remote controls. Dr. Kelley said he believes a cause for the uptick is the increase in remotes we have in our households. and if the small, pill-sized batteries are ingested, it can turn into a dangerous situation, quickly.

“If they get stuck in the esophagus, the tube from the mouth to the stomach, they can cause serious damage within two hours after ingestion. ..They can have difficulty swallowing, also the batteries can start to discharge and cause an electrical burns in the esophagus that can go through the esophagus into the middle of the chest in your blood vessels and things like that,” Dr. Kelley said.

To prevent this from happening, Dr. Kelley recommends that parents keep remotes away from their small children, use devices with screws to secure the battery in place. or secure the battery in its holder using strong tape.

If you think your child has ingested a button battery, contact your pediatrician right away or go straight to the emergency room.

