Three County Fair kicks off with fun-filled Friday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Labor Day Weekend is here, and summer is coming to a close, meaning it’s officially fair season! the 205th Three-County fair kicking off tonight in Northampton.

With Festa and the Three County Fair this weekend and the Big E in just a couple of weeks, it’s safe to say summer is behind us. But, it’s not all sad news. Fairgoers we caught up with said there’s much to look forward to.

Excitement in Northampton, as the Three County Fair gets underway Friday night. General manager James Przypek said they’re excited for a great season.

“It’s a perfect autumn night opening day today. We’ve got a great crowd and it’s going to be a great weekend, so we’re looking forward to it,” Przypek said.

With a demolition derby, rides, carnival games, a baby barnyard and even hot air balloon rides, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

“I came for the food and the beer ya know,” said Alex Reardon of Easthampton.

“The rides,” said Jacoby Hodges of Northampton.

“I’d have to see the baby barnyard because I just love baby animals,” said Camden Nowak of Northampton.

“We’re going to find something to eat and just walk around and take in the sights,” said Linda of Holyoke.

Whether the fair is a tradition or a first-time experience, people of all ages were enjoying the fun.

“This is our daughter’s first year coming. She’s a year old so we decided to just bring her and see what it’s like. she loves it,” said Aleah Suder of Easthampton.

“I come every year. I live right around here and I think its really nice about the community,” Nowak said.

“This is my first time here. I usually just go to the Big E so I wanted to come and see what this fair was about,” Linda said.

As summer comes to a close, people said they’re looking forward to the fall fair festivities that lie ahead.

“I love it because the fall is like my favorite time of the year,” Cam of Springfield said.

“I’m loving it you know. I’m a larger man, I’ve been sweating all summer, so I’m ready for fall,” Reardon said.

The fair runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to around dinnertime. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for veterans and seniors and kids 11 and under are free.

