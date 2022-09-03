Town by Town: September 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

Saturday is National Cinema Day! To celebrate, Cinemark will be selling $3 movie tickets. The deal includes tickets for all movies in all formats, including Cinemark XD IMAX, D-BOX, and 3D. The Cinemark Theaters in West Springfield and Hampshire Mall are participating as well as the Regal Theater at MGM Springfield and the Tower Theaters in South Hadley.

In Northampton, The Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden Agricultural Society is conducting a drive-thru food drive on Saturday outside of their main offices. The fair is seeking non-perishable foods for area food pantries that have partnered with the fair. Each vehicle that donates will be supplied with a pair of complimentary tickets to the 2022 Three-County Fair. Donations can be dropped off at 54 Fair Street in Northampton between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

In Springfield, Springfield College students were welcomed back to campus.

Friday morning, college president Mary-Beth Cooper, returning students, faculty, staff, and alumni were there to welcome students back to campus.

