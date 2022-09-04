Annual Stone Soul festival returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Stone Soul Festival took place in Springfield Saturday. The annual event is one of New England’s largest African-American festivals. Organizers told Western Mass News it’s always a wonderful thing to see the community come together.

“Given what’s going on right now in the world in our community, all the violence that is going on to see that we are able to come here as a community, as a group, as family, it is a beautiful thing to see,” said Yves R. Maignan, Stone Soul Festival organizer.

This was the 35th year the festival was held in Springfield.

