Annual Stone Soul Festival returns to Springfield

Annual Stone Soul festival returns to Springfield
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Stone Soul Festival took place in Springfield Saturday. The annual event is one of New England’s largest African-American festivals. Organizers told Western Mass News it’s always a wonderful thing to see the community come together.

“Given what’s going on right now in the world in our community, all the violence that is going on to see that we are able to come here as a community, as a group, as family, it is a beautiful thing to see,” said Yves R. Maignan, Stone Soul Festival organizer.

This was the 35th year the festival was held in Springfield.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

10th Annual Ride to Remember held in honor of fallen first responders
10th Annual Ride to Remember held in honor of fallen first responders
Shannon Liss-Riordan holds campaign visit in West Springfield
Shannon Liss-Riordan holds campaign visit in West Springfield
Local theaters celebrate National Cinema Day with reduced ticket prices
Local theaters celebrate National Cinema Day
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized.
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized