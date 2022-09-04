Armata’s Market plans to open at new location in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding Armata’s Market after a massive four-alarm fire destroyed the beloved Longmeadow grocery store back in November.

The owners of Armata’s Market have purchased a market in Hampden. Western Mass News spoke with owner Alexis Vallides on Sunday morning to learn more on their plans moving forward.

After the market in Longmeadow was devastated in the four-alarm fire last year, the owners are now planning to set up shop on Somers Road in Hampden.

“We want to enhance the customer experience by bringing in some of armata’s favorite items, like our store-baked scratch items in our bakery department, prepared meals to go, more hot dinner selections,” Vallides told us.

Village Food Mart, a staple in Hampden since 1960, sits on the corner of Somers Road and Main Street. This week, the owners of Armata’s Market in Longmeadow purchased the store.

“We want to stay true to what has made Village Mart such a great place to shop for so many years,” Vallides said. “You will still see the same familiar faces. We’ve interviewed all staff members. They all are on board, ready to go!”

Vallides told us that the previous owner plans to retire, and they are hoping to breathe a new life into the establishment. However, they told us that the name is staying the same.

“For now, it’s going to stay ‘Village Food Mart,’” she said. “We want to, you know, embrace the Hampden community, and this is the name they know and love.”

However, that does not mean that they are giving up plans to rebuild the Longmeadow store, which had been located on Shaker Road for more than half a century.

“In the past few weeks, there’s been some progress made,” Vallides said. “They are going to finish the last phase of demolition probably in the next few weeks. We have talked to the construction company that has been brought on board for some pre-construction questions and some preliminary discussions, and we’re excited about what brings them there.”

Armata’s Market is still operating temporarily out of the former senior center in Longmeadow to fulfill catering orders.

As for the new Hampden location, Vallides said that they hope to open no later than October 1st.

