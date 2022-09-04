Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home.

Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire.

There have been no reports of any injuries or a cause at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to bring you updates on air and online as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.