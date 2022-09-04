Local theaters celebrate National Cinema Day

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday was National Cinema Day! To commemorate the celebration, participating movie theaters offered discounted tickets.

Several western Mass. movie theatres sold tickets for $3.00, including Greenfield Garden Cinemas! The average price for a movie ticket hasn’t been three dollars since 1982. Theater owners said it was a great way to bring moviegoers together. Locals said it’s a price that had them saying pass the popcorn!

“Come to the movies it’s a fun place to be and you’ll have a great time,” said Isaac Mass, owner of Greenfield Cinema Gardens.

On Saturday, many families headed to Greenfield Garden Cinemas for a deal they couldn’t pass up: $3.00 movie tickets. More than 70 percent in savings from the $10.50 price tag on an evening adult ticket.

“And we love movies and popcorn,” said Craig Lavarreda of Greenfield.

Lavarreda brought his family to the movies Saturday to see Super Pets. He said taking his family to a movie theater can cost between $40-$50 dollars, without concessions.

“It makes it affordable for us to come to the movies in probably, I don’t know three or four months because it’s an expensive thing to do so it’s great,” he said.

Western Mass News spoke to movie theater owners Isaac and Angela Mass, who said the deal was to commemorate national cinema day.

“The National Cinema Foundation gets together and works with studios to allow for us to do tickets at 3 dollars and we’re just trying to remember remind people sort of the end of summer, all the blockbusters are gone the importance of cinema and coming to the theatre and getting us through to when the big movies come out Thanksgiving and Christmas time,” Isaac said.

Isaac and Angela said with blockbusters like a Spiderman movie gracing their silver screens, they expect hundreds of people to catch a movie this weekend.

“There’s something really special about watching a movie with a shared audience, even if you don’t know them, versus watching them at home in the privacy of your own room. And to have that shared connection is really powerful,” Angela said.

And maybe they’ll indulge on some snacks.

“We have $3.00 popcorn, fountain drinks Icees and boxed candies,” Angela said.

And a bonus? This event brings residents of western Mass. together.

“We enjoy doing anything that will allow special programming in our town, especially that can make it more affordable for our residents,” Angela said.

If you couldn’t make it to the movies Saturday, the cinema also offers tickets for $5.00 on Tuesday.

