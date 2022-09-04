Police respond to reports of shots fired in Holyoke, two people hospitalized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a shots fired incident on Nonotuck Street in Holyoke Saturday.

Officials said the first calls came in on the incident just before 7:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at 119 Nonotuck Street, two victims were found on the back porch. Both victims were taken to the hospital. There is no update at this time on their condition.

When Western Mass News crews arrived on the scene, multiple Holyoke and State police cruisers were seen on Nonotuck Street.

