Shannon Liss-Riordan holds campaign visit in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This afternoon, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan made a campaign visit in western Mass. to encourage voting in the holy-contested Sept. 6 Democratic party for Massachusetts Attorney General.

Liss-Riordan stopped by the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield around 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

The event had food, music, and many attendees. Western Mass News spoke to Riordan herself who said helping the people of Massachusetts is her life’s work.

“I have been fighting for working people for more than twenty years, I’ve taken on the largest corporations in America and I’ve won. I’ve gotten hundreds of millions of dollars back in the pockets of hard-working people. I am so looking forward to the opportunity to serve all the people of Massachusetts as the next Attorney General,” she said.

Liss-Riordan said she spent a lot of time in western Mass. the past few weeks and has visited Springfield multiple times as well.

If elected, Liss-Riordan said she is dedicated to making a powerful base in Hampden County to boost up the presence of the Attorney General’s office across the state.

“We’re going to put more resources into having a strong office here in Springfield so that when people have issues they need to bring to the Attorney General’s office, that office will be accessible to all people across Massachusetts.

Liss-Riordan encourages everyone who has not early voted yet to head to the polls on Tuesday.

