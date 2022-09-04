Warm And Humid With A PM Storm Today, Cool And Soggy For Labor Day...

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mainly dry but warm/humid today, soggy and cool for Labor Day…

After an amazing start to the holiday weekend yesterday with lots of sun, low humidity, and low 80s, we start to turn toward an unsettled pattern. Humidity will start rising through today ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will push southward Sunday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. Expect more of a summer feel with highs in the mid 80s and dew points well into the 60s. Not a washout by any means but evening/overnight outdoor holiday plans may be impacted Severe storms are not expected for now.

A wet forecast still looks likely for Labor Day unfortunately as a cold front stalls south of New England. Scattered showers linger throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning. A beneficial rainfall is possible, but amounts are still uncertain at this point. Most likely we will see widespread amounts nearing a half inch, but there’s potential for a good deal more if a low can form in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Some of the latest data suggests this is more likely. Either way, Monday and Tuesday will be cooler, a but muggy, cloudy, and damp. Drier, warmer weather returns mid to late week.

