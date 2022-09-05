Back to school initiative event prepares local students for academic year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Back to school was on the forefront Sunday at Food Zone International Supermarket.

The event was organized by the Authentic Caribbean Foundation in partnership with the Behavioral Health Network.

Guests were able to grab a backpack, toys, toys, hand sanitizer, gift cards, and even a COVID-19 vaccine, for free as part of the organization’s back to school health initiative.

“A lot of our black and brown and minority community don’t have much funds, so we decided that it was important and every year we do it our foundation give back with back to school supplies for the kids,” said Andrew Sharpe, chairmen of the Authentic Caribbean Foundation.

Around 5,000 backpacks were expected to be handed out.

