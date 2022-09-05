Back to school initiative event prepares local students for academic year

Back to school initiative event prepares local students for academic year
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Back to school was on the forefront Sunday at Food Zone International Supermarket.

The event was organized by the Authentic Caribbean Foundation in partnership with the Behavioral Health Network.

Guests were able to grab a backpack, toys, toys, hand sanitizer, gift cards, and even a COVID-19 vaccine, for free as part of the organization’s back to school health initiative.

“A lot of our black and brown and minority community don’t have much funds, so we decided that it was important and every year we do it our foundation give back with back to school supplies for the kids,” said Andrew Sharpe, chairmen of the Authentic Caribbean Foundation.

Around 5,000 backpacks were expected to be handed out.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Lady of Fatima Festa brings community together for festivities, prayer
Our Lady of Fatima Festa brings community together for festivities, prayer
Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall
Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall
Blandford church celebrates 200th anniversary
Blandford church celebrates 200th anniversary
Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday
Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday