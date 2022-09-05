Blandford church celebrates 200th anniversary

By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A huge milestone for a Blandford church was celebrated Sunday.

The White Church celebrated its 200th anniversary. A special service was held at the church Sunday morning with many guests in attendance.

The service provided background history on the venue and also included video greetings from officials in Blandford, England.

Special guests who used to live in the United Kingdom were also at the celebration. They told Western Mass News why learning the history of things like this are so vital to the community.

“Although Blandford, Massachusetts is not directly connected to Blandford Forum, there is a connection through name alone. And I think it’s very important to build on that connection and that history you know from the 1600′s church in Blandford Forum to now, this one of two hundred years old,” said attendee Andrew Stokoe.

Andrew said attending the event was very special to him and he was honored to be apart of it.

