Crews respond to garage fire on Longview Street in Springfield

Springfield firedepartment
By Olivia Hickey and Tessa Kielbasa
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a garage fire at 20 Longview Street in Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries. Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Monday morning, hundreds of Elms College students made their return to campus, while...
Elms College students return to campus for start of fall semester
Her visit comes one week before President Joe Biden is expected to visit Massachusetts to...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Boston Labor Day
Wilbraham Police are now reminding people to keep all valuables inside.
Wilbraham Police warn residents following weekend car break-ins
On Monday morning, hundreds of Elms College students made their return to campus, while...
Elms College students return to campus for start of fall semester