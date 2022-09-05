Crews respond to garage fire on Longview Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a garage fire at 20 Longview Street in Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries. Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

