Elms College students return to campus for start of fall semester

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, hundreds of Elms College students made their return to campus, while first-time freshmen and transfer students had their opening seminar.

Western Mass News spoke with students and the college’s president to find out what they are looking forward to this year.

“It is one of the most exciting times of the year for us,” said Elms College President Dr. Harry Dumay.

On Monday, many sophomores, juniors, and seniors made their return to the Elms College campus in Chicopee, bringing in their clothing and dorm room essentials.

It was the first close-to-normal move-in for these students since the fall 2019 semester.

Western Mass News caught up with junior soccer players Caitlin Mosher and Sydney Kennison, who said that they are happy to get back on the field.

They also told us they are looking forward to socializing with their friends again.

“I’m looking forward to a lot more of the activities that they’re doing on campus because there’s no more COVID, so they’re doing a lot more get-together things, like movie nights,” Kennison said.

“I’m excited to finally have a normal season and actually be able to have all your family members there and the entire community,” Mosher added. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

First-time freshmen and returning students moved onto campus over the weekend, including junior transfer Stephen Osgood. He told Western Mass News he came from Springfield Technical Community College and is studying education.

“I’m looking forward to meeting other students that are looking forward to being teachers. Maybe some of them already have some experience,” Osgood said. “I’m a pretty outgoing person. I like to talk to people, and the classroom is a great place to do that. Everybody’s already there to talk.”

With classes beginning soon, Dr. Dumay has a message specifically for the freshmen.

“Things will not always go their way, but if they think about the positive and remain optimistic, they will have a great college experience,” he said.

All of the new and returning students are looking forward to a great year. The first day of classes for everyone is on Wednesday.

