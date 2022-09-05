Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning.

Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side.

Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from the car through the sunroof.

There has been no word on the seriousness of their injuries.

