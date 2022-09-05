Holyoke crews respond to Labor Day morning crash on I-91 North

Holyoke Police patch
Holyoke Police patch(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-91 North in Holyoke Monday morning.

Holyoke Fire crews responded just after 7 a.m. and found a car on its side.

Officials told Western Mass News that the driver had to be removed from the car through the sunroof.

There has been no word on the seriousness of their injuries.

