Holyoke Mall adjusts hours for Labor Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Mall is operating under different hours in observance of Labor Day.

Shoppers only have until 6 p.m. to go searching for deals.

However, some stores will remain open with extended hours.

Best Buy will be open until 8 p.m., JCPenney will be open until 9 p.m., and Target will be open until 10 p.m.

