Holyoke Mall adjusts hours for Labor Day

Some stores will remain open with extended hours.
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Mall is operating under different hours in observance of Labor Day.

Shoppers only have until 6 p.m. to go searching for deals.

However, some stores will remain open with extended hours.

Best Buy will be open until 8 p.m., JCPenney will be open until 9 p.m., and Target will be open until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
Portion of Route 116 in Deerfield reopened following motor vehicle accident
Testing will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Labor Day
Her visit comes one week before President Joe Biden is expected to visit Massachusetts to...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Boston Labor Day
Candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is making one final campaign stop in Lowell...
Maura Healey making final stop in Lowell ahead of Tuesday primaries