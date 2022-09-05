Maura Healey making final stop in Lowell ahead of Tuesday primaries

LOWELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is making one final campaign stop in Lowell today ahead of election day.

That event will take place at Roberto Clemente Park in Washington Park.

Healey will be joined by Congressman Joe Kennedy, Lowell’s mayor, and former Boston City Council Member Andrea Campbell.

Healey and Campbell are planning to close out Election Eve with more outreach to voters before they hit the polls Tuesday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.