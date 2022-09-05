Maura Healey making final stop in Lowell ahead of Tuesday primaries

Candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is making one final campaign stop in Lowell today ahead of election day.
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOWELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is making one final campaign stop in Lowell today ahead of election day.

That event will take place at Roberto Clemente Park in Washington Park.

Healey will be joined by Congressman Joe Kennedy, Lowell’s mayor, and former Boston City Council Member Andrea Campbell.

Healey and Campbell are planning to close out Election Eve with more outreach to voters before they hit the polls Tuesday.

