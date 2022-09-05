Mayor Kim Driscoll campaigning in Boston and Salem before primaries Tuesday

By Jacqueline Agahigian and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll was in attendance at the Labor Day Breakfast and Rally hosted by Greater Boston Labor Council.

Driscoll continued her campaigning in Westborough and Boston Sunday for her Get Stuff Done tour.

She plans to continue her campaign Monday at the Team Driscoll Volunteer Appreciation Event held at the Notch Brewery & Tap Room in Salem.

