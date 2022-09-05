Portion of Route 116 closed in Deerfield following motor vehicle accident

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Deerfield were called to Route 116 Monday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Whately Police Department, Route 116 will be closed between Routes 5 and 10 and Sugarloaf Street until further notice.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

There have been no details released regarding the accident at this time.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Deerfield Police Department for further details and are waiting for their response.

