Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall

Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall
By Olivia Hickey and Addie Patterson
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall.

In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer.

The post also mentions that temporary railings were installed just in time for the Naismoth Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony this week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Lady of Fatima Festa brings community together for festivities, prayer
Our Lady of Fatima Festa brings community together for festivities, prayer
Back to school initiative event prepares local students for academic year
Back to school initiative event prepares local students for academic year
Blandford church celebrates 200th anniversary
Blandford church celebrates 200th anniversary
Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday
Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday