Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall.

In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer.

The post also mentions that temporary railings were installed just in time for the Naismoth Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony this week.

