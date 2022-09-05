Springfield parishioners gather to celebrate Armenian culture

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local residents came together today to celebrate Armenian culture Sunday in Springfield.

The Annual Armenian Festival took place at St. Mark’s Armenian Church Sunday afternoon.

The event featured traditional Armenian food, live music, and lots of dancing.

“The thing about Armenians is that no matter what’s going on, we always know how to have a good time, enjoy life,” said church member Amalia Logunova. “And how do you enjoy life? You have good food, good wine, and you dance!”

All proceeds from Sunday’s festival benefitted the ministries of St. Mark Armenian Church.

