Town by Town: 3 County Fair and COVID-19 testing

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Northampton and Springfield.

It is the final day of the Three County Fair in Northampton with the gates closing Monday evening.

Even though it was the last day and a bit rainy, the fair still offered patrons a great time.

The day kicked off with a youth dairy show, as well as a draft horse teamsters challenge.

The final event of the day was a World of Wonders Amazement Show.

Town by town also took us to the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

On Monday, American Medical Response, in collaboration with Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, announced that due to lab closures, the daily Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the mall will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Testing will resume Tuesday morning.

No appointments are necessary.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.